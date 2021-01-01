HOW TO START

Post a positive message on social media every day for 30 days. Record a message yourself or post positive memes or videos, it’s all about spreading the messages of positivity, optimism, and gratitude.
We’re going to shift the narrative!
In each post make sure to include the hashtag #30DP so it can be included as part of this growing movement.
Your voice matters, and you have the power to change the world around you!
You can search for the hashtag to see what other people are doing, or even just for some encouragement.
Once you’re up and going, let people know what you’re up to. You can even ask them to join in and do their own 30 Days of Positivity.
We’re going to create a ripple effect!
One person had an idea and they were bold enough to speak up in a leadership development class. The vision was clean - a world of positivity and optimism and building a movement to disrupt the status quo. The vision was tangible and electric, and the class immediately jumped on board to make it a reality.
This "Project" is what came of that single idea..
The 30 Day Positivity Project began with a vision of a calm lake and the ripples that grow as you begin to make waves. And then as someone else starts making waves, suddenly you no longer have a calm lake.
Our purpose is to shift the narrative that surrounds us. To be an interruption to the status quo (the calm lake). And with positivity, optimism, and gratitude, we're going to make waves and shift the narrative.
30DP is a growing movement that will be built by personal connection. As we influence the people in our own lives, some of them will be challenged to do the same. And then some of those people will follow.
It’s the ripple effect. We’re making waves and disrupting the fear and negativity that surrounds us.
