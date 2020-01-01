HOW TO START

01

POST

Post a positive message on social media every day for 30 days. Record a message yourself or post positive memes or videos, it's all about spreading the messages of positivity, optimism, and gratitude. ​ We're going to shift the narrative!

02

HASHTAG

In each post make sure to include the hashtag #WorldPositivityDay so it can be included as part of this growing movement. ​ Your voice matters and you have the power to change the world around you! ​ You can search for the hashtag to see what other people are doing, or even just for some encouragement.

03

INVITE